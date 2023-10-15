Sanderson scored the game-winning goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

It was a big game for Ottawa defensemen, as Jakob Chychrun scored the first two goals of the afternoon on the way to a three-point performance, but Sanderson potted the eventual GWG on an absolute rocket from just inside the blue line late in the second period. The 21-year-old is coming off a strong rookie season that earned him an eight-year contract extension just before the season started, and while he's splitting power-play time with Chychrun and Thomas Chabot, Sanderson is already showing that he can still make an impact even if he isn't the team's No. 1 option on the back end.