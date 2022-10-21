Sanderson will undergo an X-ray on Friday to ensure he didn't suffer any further damage after taking a stick to the mouth during Thursday's win over the Capitals, Ian Mendes of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Sanderson required 15 stitches to close the gash in his lip after taking a stick to the face Thursday, and the Senators clearly want to make sure that their top defensive prospect didn't suffer any further damage before clearing him to play Saturday against Arizona. An update on the 2020 fifth overall pick should surface prior to puck drop versus the Coyotes.