Sanderson (lower body) isn't expected to play Saturday versus Toronto, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Sanderson sustained the injury during Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over Detroit. He has seven goals, 24 points, 26 hits and 89 blocks in 47 appearances this season. Travis Hamonic's (lower body) status for Saturday's contest remains to be seen, but if Ottawa has to play without Hamonic and Sanderson, then the Senators will need to recall a blueliner from the minors.