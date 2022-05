Sanderson (hand) will be ready for the Senators' development camp in September, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Sanderson wasn't able to make his NHL debut this year due to a hand injury, but the fifth overall pick from the 2020 Entry Draft will be ready for Ottawa's development camp, and he'll presumably attend the Senators' training camp shortly thereafter. Sanderson racked up 26 points through 23 appearances with the University of North Dakota in 2021-22.