Sanderson will start his NHL career paired with a veteran defenseman per Ken Warren of the Ottawa Citizen.

Sanderson was drafted fifth overall in 2020 and should be a top-four defenseman to start his NHL career. Travis Hamonic is getting the first shot to pair with Sanderson and if the two do not click, then Nick Holden could be next in line. Sanderson is a special talent with plenty of offensive upside as he managed eight goals and 26 points in 23 games for the University of North Dakota as a sophomore last season.