Sanderson won't play in Sunday's game against New Jersey for rest purposes, Julian McKenzie of The Athletic reports.

The Senators have clinched a spot in the playoffs, so Sanderson and several other key contributors will get a night off during the team's penultimate game of the regular season. Whether Sanderson will play Wednesday against Toronto remains to be seen, but he should be back on the ice for the start of the postseason. Sanderson has appeared in five games since his multi-week absence due to an upper-body injury, recording three goals, three assists, 12 blocked shots and a hit while averaging 25:10 of ice time across that span.