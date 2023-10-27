Chychrun scored a goal on a team-high nine shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Islanders.

Chychrun did his best to spur the Senators' offense Thursday, logging nine shots in a team-high 28:12 minutes, including 5:24 on the power play. He tied the game 2-2 in the second period, firing a wrister through traffic that snuck by Ilya Sorokin. The 25-year-old Chychrun now has goals in back-to-back games as he's up to seven points (four goals, three assists) through seven games to start his first full season with Ottawa.