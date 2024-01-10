Chychrun notched an assist, two shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Flames.

Chychrun snapped a three-game point drought, his longest in a month, with the helper. He has just two points over his last seven contests, though it hasn't cost him a top-four role. Chychrun is up to 26 points, 83 shots on net, 56 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating through 36 appearances this season. Staying healthy has often been the biggest obstacle in his career -- if he can do so this year, he's on pace to set a new career high in points.