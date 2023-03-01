Chychrun was traded from the Coyotes to the Senators on Wednesday in exchange for a 2023 first round pick, a 2024 second round pick (via the Capitals) and a second-round pick in 2026.

The biggest blue-line target for the trade deadline is now on the move, as Chychrun will join a Senators team on the upswing. The first two picks are conditional -- the 2023 first-rounder is top-5 protected, and the 2024 second-rounder could become a first if the Senators make the Eastern Conference Finals this season. It's unclear if Chychrun will be ready to play Thursday versus the Rangers after the Coyotes scratched him for the last eight games, but he could be in line to debut Saturday versus the Blue Jackets. The 24-year-old defenseman has 28 points in 36 contests this season, and he joins a defense corps that also features Thomas Chabot and Jake Sanderson at its core.