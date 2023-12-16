Chychrun notched three assists and two PIM in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Stars.

Chychrun helped out on all three of the Senators' first-period tallies. The defenseman went from cold to hot in a hurry, racking up eight helpers over his last five games after a stretch of just one assist across nine contests. The 25-year-old is up to five goals, 15 helpers, 59 shots on net, 40 blocked shots, 14 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 25 appearances this season.