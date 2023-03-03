Chychrun played 19:16 and finished plus-1 in a 5-3 win over the Rangers on Thursday. It was his Senators debut.

Chychrun was solid in his debut and didn't really stand out. That's pretty good for a guy who hasn't practiced with his new team or even played in about three weeks. Ottawa has been Chychrun's second home for a long time -- his dad is from the city, and his grandfather and sister live there. So pulling on a Sens jersey is like a dream come true for him. Chychrun will likely soon find his footing and his offense alongside the emerging young powerhouse in Canada's capital.