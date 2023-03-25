Chychrun (undisclosed) won't play Saturday versus New Jersey, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Chychrun suffered the undisclosed injury Thursday in a big 7-2 win over Tampa Bay and is expected to miss the next two weeks. He has nine goals and 24 assists in 48 games. split between Arizona and Ottawa this season.
More News
-
Senators' Jakob Chychrun: Doubtful against New Jersey•
-
Senators' Jakob Chychrun: One of each Thursday•
-
Senators' Jakob Chychrun: Scores first points as a Senator•
-
Senators' Jakob Chychrun: Mistake-free debut in new uniform•
-
Senators' Jakob Chychrun: Debuting Thursday•
-
Senators' Jakob Chychrun: Dealt to Ottawa•