Chychrun scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Kraken.

Chychrun was involved in the Senators' first two goals. He's picked up a pair of multi-point efforts across his first four games with his new team. The 24-year-old defenseman is up to nine tallies, 32 points, 123 shots on net, 64 blocked shots, 47 hits and a plus-10 rating through 40 appearances this season. He's on the third pairing at even strength, but the Senators' blue line remains somewhat fluid to allow Chychrun a bit more ice time than that role would suggest.