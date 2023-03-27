Chychrun will be out of action for 2-3 weeks due to a hamstring injury, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Chychrun could be sidelined for the rest of the 2022-23 season. He sat out Saturday's 5-3 loss to New Jersey after missing Friday's practice. The 24-year-old blueliner has picked up two goals, five points, 30 shots on net, 27 blocks and 12 hits in 12 games with Ottawa since being acquired from Arizona on March 1.