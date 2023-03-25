Chychrun (lower body) is expected to miss a couple of weeks, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Chychrun was injured in Thursday's big 7-2 win over Tampa Bay. He has nine goals and 24 assists in 48 games split between Arizona and Ottawa this season.
More News
-
Senators' Jakob Chychrun: Doubtful against New Jersey•
-
Senators' Jakob Chychrun: One of each Thursday•
-
Senators' Jakob Chychrun: Scores first points as a Senator•
-
Senators' Jakob Chychrun: Mistake-free debut in new uniform•
-
Senators' Jakob Chychrun: Debuting Thursday•
-
Senators' Jakob Chychrun: Dealt to Ottawa•