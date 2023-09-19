Chychrun (hamstring) will be ready for the start of training camp, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Chychrun missed the final 10 games of the 2022-23 season because of a hamstring injury, In 48 appearances between Arizona and Ottawa last season, he supplied nine goals, 24 assists, 144 shots on net and 83 blocked shots. Chychrun is slated to play on the top pairing with Thomas Chabot (wrist) during his first full campaign with the Senators in 2023-24.