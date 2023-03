Chychrun scored a goal and an assist on two shots, fueling the Senators to a 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets on Saturday.

Chychrun scored his first goal as a Senator with a wrist shot from the top of the faceoff circle that beat Elvis Merzlikins to give Ottawa a 4-1 lead. He would also add an assist on Tim Stutzle's goal in the first period. On the season, Chychrun has eight goals and 30 points in 38 games.