Chychrun posted two power-play assists in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Red Wings.

Chychrun avenged for his Nov. 16 outing against the Wings, when he skated to a minus-2 rating and marked the beginning of a seven-game point drought. He's performing quite well overall, based on five goals, 10 assists and eight power-play points through 22 games. Casual fantasy managers just might have to look past Ottawa's conference-worst record (11-11-0) to realize that Chychrun is holding his own.