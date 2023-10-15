Chychrun scored two goals, one on the power play, and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

The former Coyote was all over the scoresheet with three shots, two blocked shots, two PIM, one hit and a plus-2 rating, and Chychrun wired home the first two goals of the game to set the Sens toward their first win of the season. The 25-year-old blueliner is seeing a big role with the man advantage so far, and after managing only two goals and five points over 12 games with Ottawa in 2022-23, Chychrun appears much more comfortable with his new team to kick off the current campaign.