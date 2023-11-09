Chychrun scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Maple leafs.

He also chipped in two shots on goal, two PIM, one blocked shot and an impressive plus-4 rating. Chychrun tied the score at 3-3 midway through the second period on a one-timer from the top of the faceoff circle to the right of Joseph Woll, then the blueliner helped set up Dominik Kubalik for the game-winner in the third. Chychrun has had a strong start to his first full season in Ottawa, finding the scoresheet in eight of 11 games and piling up five goals and 11 points.