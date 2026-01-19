Reimer stopped 30 of 34 shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

This was Reimer's debut for the Senators. He was spotted an early 2-0 lead, but the Red Wings scored the next three goals before Shane Pinto knotted the score at 3-3 late in the second period. Alex DeBrincat got the last laugh, scoring 36 seconds into overtime to spoil Reimer's debut. For now, the 37-year-old goalie is slated to share the crease with Leevi Merilainen until Linus Ullmark (personal) is ready to reclaim the No. 1 job.