Reimer will defend the road crease against Philadelphia on Thursday.

Reimer struggled on the road against the Hurricanes on Tuesday, allowing four goals on 19 shots (.789 save percentage) in a 4-3 regulation loss. However, he'll draw a second consecutive start leading up to the Olympic break since Linus Ullmark (illness) will be unavailable, while Hunter Shepard was recalled from AHL Belleville to serve as the backup netminder. The Flyers are tied for 21st in the NHL with 2.93 goals per game this year.