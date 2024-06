Rees inked a one-year, two-way contract with the Senators on Friday.

Rees was dealt to the Senators in mid-March from Carolina for a sixth-round pick in 2024. Rees finished the season with AHL Belleville, picking up four assists in 14 regular-season contests. The 44th pick in the 2019 Draft, Rees has yet to see any action in an NHL game.