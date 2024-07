Jenik was acquired by the Senators from Utah HC on Wednesday in exchange for Egor Sokolov.

Jenik had 16 goals and 36 points in 55 regular-season contests with AHL Tucson in 2023-24. He also registered an assist in five outings with Arizona. Jenik might get a long look during training camp, but it will be difficult for the 23-year-old to make Ottawa's Opening Night roster.