Jenik was recalled from AHL Belleville on Wednesday.

Jenik has played in one game for the Senators this season in which he registered one hit and a minus-1 rating in 7:32 of ice time. The decision to bring up Jenik, along with Angus Crookshank, doesn't bode well for the availability of Brady Tkachuk (lower body) or Shane Pinto (upper body) for Wednesday's clash with Winnipeg.