Jenik penned a one-year, two-way contract with Ottawa on Friday.

Jenik saw action in just five NHL games for the Coyotes last season, tallying one assist, six hits and two shots while averaging a mere 8:23 of ice time. The 23-year-old center will get a new start with the Senators after the organization acquired him in a minor-league swap from Utah HC on Wednesday. Still, even with his new team, the Czech will likely be hard-pressed to secure regular minutes at the NHL level and figures to spend the bulk of the campaign in the minors.