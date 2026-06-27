Senators' Jaxon Cover: Raw, athletic winger drafted 32nd

Cover was the 32nd overall pick by Ottawa in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Cover's backstory is probably the most fascinating in the entire draft. He spent his childhood in the Cayman Islands and first got noticed as a standout roller hockey player in his youth. He joined OHL London this past season and finished with 20 goals and 52 points in 67 games -- those are impressive totals given his limited time playing high-level ice hockey. Cover is an exceptional athlete with speed and skill, but he's as raw as they come and needs a lot of work on the finer points of the game. He's expected to spend one more season in London before joining Penn State in the fall of 2027. You can dream of Cover becoming almost anything, but it's going to be a long road to get there. He's definitely a fantasy watch (and watch) and wait.