Senators' Jayce Hawryluk: Deposits goal in loss
Hawryluk recorded a goal in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Kings.
Hawryluk has made a good impression with the Senators -- he's produced seven points in 11 contests since he was claimed on waivers from the Panthers. The 24-year-old winger has 10 points, 65 hits and 26 shots in 26 games overall.
