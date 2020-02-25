Hawryluk posted an assist, five hits and four shots on net in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

Hawryluk's assist on a Colin White goal was the former's first point in three games since joining the Senators via waivers from the Panthers. He now has four points, 47 hits and 14 shots through 18 appearances. He skated on the second line in Monday's game and could be in line for a similar role down the stretch after the Senators sold off some players at the trade deadline.