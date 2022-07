Hawryluk inked a one-year, two-way contract with Ottawa on Monday.

Hawryluk spent last season playing overseas for Skelleftea AIK (Sweden) and will now look to make a return to North America with the Senators. The 26-year-old center logged 11 games for the club during his previous stint back in 2019-20. In those outings, Hawryluk notched two goals, five assists and 16 shots while averaging 13:00 of ice time.