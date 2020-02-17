Senators' Jayce Hawryluk: Snatched off waivers
Hawryluk (illness) was claimed off waivers by the Senators from the Panthers on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Hawryluk was designated for waivers after missing each of the Panthers' previous three contests. The natural center will avoid time in the minors thanks to Ottawa and should get a look in a bottom-six role. With Hawryluk on the roster, Scott Sabourin figures to be relegated to the press box. Given the quick turnaround, Hawryluk is unlikely to get into the lineup against the Sharks on Monday but should be in the mix versus Anaheim on Wednesday.
