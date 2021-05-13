Beaudin was promoted to the taxi squad Wednesday, per CapFriendly.
Beaudin has racked up 11 points in 30 contests with AHL Belleville this season. The center will fulfill personnel requirements for the taxi squad, but he'll likely finish the year in the minors.
