Senators' Jean-Christophe Beaudin: Brought up to big club
The Senators recalled Beaudin from AHL Belleville on Friday.
Ottawa placed Vladislav Namestnikov (lower body) on injured reserve in a corresponding move, so Beaudin will be rounding out the Senators' depth up front for the foreseeable future. The 22-year-old has notched one helper in 10 games with the big club this campaign.
More News
-
Senators' Jean-Christophe Beaudin: Sent down to minors•
-
Senators' Jean-Christophe Beaudin: Back with big club•
-
Senators' Jean-Christophe Beaudin: Bumps down a rank•
-
Senators' Jean-Christophe Beaudin: Receives callup•
-
Senators' Jean-Christophe Beaudin: Dealt to Ottawa•
-
Avalanche's Jean-Christophe Beaudin: Signs entry-level deal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.