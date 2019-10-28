Senators' Jean-Christophe Beaudin: Bumps down a rank
The Senators assigned Beaudin to AHL Belleville on Monday.
The Senators don't play until Saturday against the Bruins, which marks the first of the team's three-game road trip. Beaudin will have a chance to suit up for Belleville on Friday and rejoin the big club Saturday, although he may remain in the minors if Artem Anisimov (lower body) is ready to go by then. Through three outings this year, Beaudin has zero points and a minus-3 rating.
