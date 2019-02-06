Senators' Jean-Christophe Beaudin: Dealt to Ottawa
The Avalanche traded Beaudin to the Senators on Wednesday in exchange for Max McCormick.
Beaudin is in the second year of a three-year, entry-level contract. Now 21 years old, the Canadian prospect has experience playing in the QMJHL, ECHL and AHL, among other ranks outside of the NHL. He was a part of the championship team for the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies -- a major-junior club -- in 2016, and Beaudin also won the Kelly Cup with the Eagles last season. Selected in the third round of the 2015 draft, Beaudin was a higher draft pick than McCormick (sixth-rounder from 2011), though McCormick is the more experienced of the two forwards.
