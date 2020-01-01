Play

The Senators reassigned Beaudin to AHL Belleville on Wednesday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Beaudin has played in the last six games for the Senators, and he averaged 9:08 per contest and dished out 22 hits. If Beaudin's not recalled before Thursday's game versus the Panthers, Mikkel Boedker is expected to center the fourth line.

More News
Our Latest Stories