Senators' Jean-Christophe Beaudin: Dropped down a level
Beaudin was demoted to AHL Belleville on Sunday.
Beaudin suited up for 15 games with the Senators this season but has just one assist to show for it. He's bounced between the NHL and AHL levels a few times this season and should continue that trend in case of injuries with the big club.
