Senators' Jean-Christophe Beaudin: Receives callup
The Senators recalled Beaudin from AHL Belleville on Monday.
The 22-year-old center is expected to enter the lineup Monday in Dallas in what would be his NHL debut. The center hasn't shown much scoring prowess during his time in the AHL, logging only 23 points across 98 career games on the circuit.
