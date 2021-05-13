Beaudin was assigned to AHL Belleville on Thursday.

Beaudin managed one point in 22 games with Ottawa and served in a bottom-six role during his time in the NHL. He's never been a standout scorer at the AHL level, and odds are that he's not going to be a long-term contributor for Ottawa. He's worth a flier in deep dynasty leagues because the opportunity is there to get ice time at the NHL level next season, but he's a long way from contributing anywhere else.