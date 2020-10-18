Beaudin and the Senators agreed to a one-year, two-way extension on Sunday according to CapFriendly.
Beaudin split time between the NHL and AHL levels last season, recording just one assist in 22 games at the top level. The two-way deal will give the team some flexibility with the 23-year-old, but he should have a chance to compete for a bottom-six role in training camp.
More News
-
Senators' Jean-Christophe Beaudin: Delivered back to minors•
-
Senators' Jean-Christophe Beaudin: Recalled by Senators•
-
Senators' Jean-Christophe Beaudin: Back with bus league•
-
Senators' Jean-Christophe Beaudin: Rejoins big club•
-
Senators' Jean-Christophe Beaudin: Dropped down a level•
-
Senators' Jean-Christophe Beaudin: Brought up to big club•