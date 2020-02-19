Pageau collected four points in a 7-4 win over Buffalo on Tuesday.

Two of Pageau's points came while Ottawa was shorthanded, his other two points coming on a pair of goals, one scored at even strength and the other coming on a Senators' power play. Pageau has six points in his last two games and is now up to 40 points in 2019-20, in 58 games. He remains a likely candidate to be moved before the trade deadline and figures to add pop to whichever lineup he winds up joining, should the Senators elect to part ways with the surging forward.