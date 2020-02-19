Pageau collected two goals and two assists in a 7-4 win over Buffalo on Tuesday.

Two of Pageau's points came while Ottawa was shorthanded. Pageau has six points in his last two games and is now up to 40 in 58 games. He remains a likely candidate to be moved before the trade deadline and figures to add pop to whichever lineup he winds up joining should the Senators elect to part ways with the surging forward.