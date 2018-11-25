Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Already skating again
Pageau wore a non-contact jersey during Sunday's practice, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
It's remarkable that Pageau has returned to the ice just 10 weeks after tearing his Achilles. The 26-year-old still won't be able to play in a game until March, but this is a good sign for his rehab. Pageau posted 29 points in 78 games last season.
More News
-
Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Moves to IR•
-
Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Officially diagnosed with torn Achilles•
-
Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Hurt during testing•
-
Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: One point shy of reaching 30-point plateau•
-
Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Tallies two goals•
-
Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Scores lone goal for Sens on Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...