Pageau wore a non-contact jersey during Sunday's practice, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

It's remarkable that Pageau has returned to the ice just 10 weeks after tearing his Achilles. The 26-year-old still won't be able to play in a game until March, but this is a good sign for his rehab. Pageau posted 29 points in 78 games last season.

