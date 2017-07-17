Pageau settled on a three-year, $9.1 million contract with Ottawa on Monday -- avoiding arbitration, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

Pageau tallied seven goals during the first two rounds of the postseason but disappeared in the Eastern Conference finals, as he managed a mere one goal and two assists. His vanishing act aside, it was a solid playoffs for the center considering he tallied just 33 points in 82 regular-season outings. Given the depth down the middle of the Sens' lineup, the 24-year-old will likely be stuck in a bottom-six role behind Kyle Turris and Derick Brassard, but his ability to play on the wing could increase his minutes during the 2017-18 campaign.