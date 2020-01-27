Play

Pageau (neck) will play in Monday's game versus the Devils, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Pageau has tied his career high for goals (19) and added 12 helpers through 46 games. He missed the last two contests leading up to the All-Star break, but he'll return to the top line with power-play responsibilities. The 27-year-old continues to be a solid fantasy starter across formats.

