Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Bags trio of apples in OT victory
Pageau tallied three assists, including two on the power play, in a 5-4 overtime win versus Nashville on Thursday.
On top of tallying two power-play helpers, one of which came on Anthony Duclair's overtime winner with the man advantage, Pageau produced a shorthanded assist on Vladislav Namestnikov's eighth goal of the campaign. It's worth noting Pageau's shooting percentage sits above 20 percent in 2019-20, but he's not scored in five straight games and has attempted only seven shots across those contests.
