Pageau scored a hat trick and was plus-4 with two PIM in Wednesday's 4-2 win over New Jersey. He had three shots on goal.

Pageau scored what turned out to be the game-winning goal with 2:01 left in the third period, the completed the win and the hat trick with an empty-netter with 26 seconds remaining. All three of his goals came at even strength and gave him a team-leading 11 goals on the season. He's also Ottawa's points leader with 15 in 18 games. Pageau has been red-hot in the month of November, putting up eight goals and nine points in seven games.