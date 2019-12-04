Pageau scored a goal on four shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.

Pageau continues to do wonderful things for an otherwise lackluster offense. The Ottawa native has 15 goals and 21 points through 28 games this season. His career highs are 19 goals and 43 points, both set in 2015-16. Even more impressive, Pageau owns a plus-19 rating this year.