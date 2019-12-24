Pageau scored twice, including the game-winner, and had four shots in a 3-1 win over Buffalo on Monday.

Pageau opened the scoring with his 17th of the year in the final minute of the first period, then potted the game-winner five minutes into the final frame. He also won 10 of 17 faceoffs (58.8 percent) for good measure. A handy two-way player throughout his NHL career, Pageau is enjoying his most productive season with 28 points and a plus-21 rating in 38 games.