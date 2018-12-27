Pageau (Achilles) was able to take contact at practice and is trending in the right direction. The center told reporters, "I felt good. I didn't feel any pain, which was key," Steve Warne of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Pageau won't put a date on his recovery timeline, but his original expected return was mid-March. It's unclear if the Ottawa native is ahead of schedule, but taking contact is certainly a positive sign. Whenever he does get the green light to play, the 25-year-old should be considered a near lock for a top-six role.